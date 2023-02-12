Suryalata Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.60 crore, down 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.60 crore in December 2022 down 3.29% from Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 35.66% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 19.99 crore in December 2021.

Suryalata Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 25.08 in December 2021.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 301.25 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.98% returns over the last 6 months and -16.24% over the last 12 months.