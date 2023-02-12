English
    Suryalata Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.60 crore, down 3.29% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalata Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.60 crore in December 2022 down 3.29% from Rs. 127.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 down 35.66% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 19.99 crore in December 2021.

    Suryalata Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.60115.86127.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.60115.86127.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.9079.2677.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.61-9.962.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.718.418.64
    Depreciation3.063.172.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5622.6219.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7512.3616.73
    Other Income0.751.180.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5013.5417.01
    Interest1.301.271.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.2012.2715.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.2012.2715.10
    Tax2.323.094.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.889.1810.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.889.1810.70
    Equity Share Capital4.274.274.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1421.5225.08
    Diluted EPS16.1421.5225.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1421.5225.08
    Diluted EPS16.1421.5225.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited