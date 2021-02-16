Suryalata Spg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.88 crore, down 2.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.88 crore in December 2020 down 2.13% from Rs. 93.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2020 up 53.28% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2020 up 21.47% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2019.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 16.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.48 in December 2019.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 128.65 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.10% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.