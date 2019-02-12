Suryalata Spg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore in December 2018 up 15.6% from Rs. 85.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2018 up 67.16% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2018 up 44.01% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2017.

Suryalata Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 7.87 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2017.

Suryalata Spg shares closed at 122.25 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.68% returns over the last 6 months and -28.88% over the last 12 months.