    Suryalakshmi Co Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 174.66 crore, down 23.62% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 174.66 crore in June 2023 down 23.62% from Rs. 228.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 down 84.72% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.79 crore in June 2023 down 44.03% from Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2022.

    Suryalakshmi Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2022.

    Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 58.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.36% over the last 12 months.

    Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations174.66214.84228.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations174.66214.84228.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials126.39127.18154.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.010.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.145.87-11.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2216.8015.78
    Depreciation4.174.714.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.5749.1348.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.4511.1316.79
    Other Income1.161.211.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.6212.3418.68
    Interest7.226.306.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.406.0412.25
    Exceptional Items---4.53-0.81
    P/L Before Tax1.401.5111.44
    Tax0.300.584.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.090.937.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---1.06-0.29
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.09-0.137.16
    Equity Share Capital20.5820.5820.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----238.04
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.58-0.073.81
    Diluted EPS0.58-0.073.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.58-0.073.81
    Diluted EPS0.58-0.073.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

