Suryalakshmi Co Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 174.66 crore, down 23.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.66 crore in June 2023 down 23.62% from Rs. 228.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 down 84.72% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.79 crore in June 2023 down 44.03% from Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2022.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2022.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 58.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.37% returns over the last 6 months and -5.36% over the last 12 months.