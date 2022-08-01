Suryalakshmi Co Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.67 crore, up 51.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.67 crore in June 2022 up 51.17% from Rs. 151.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022 up 4.94% from Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 16.58 crore in June 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 60.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.63% returns over the last 6 months and -17.98% over the last 12 months.