Suryakripa Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, up 24.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in March 2023 up 24.72% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 113.67% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Suryakripa Fin shares closed at 6.33 on April 27, 2023 (BSE)