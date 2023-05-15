English
    Suryakripa Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, up 24.72% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryakripa Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in March 2023 up 24.72% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 113.67% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Suryakripa Fin shares closed at 6.33 on April 27, 2023 (BSE)

    Suryakripa Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.643.444.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.643.444.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.080.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.443.364.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.04--0.08
    Other Income--0.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.010.10
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.010.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.010.10
    Tax0.05----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.010.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.010.10
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.130.070.95
    Diluted EPS-0.130.070.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.130.070.95
    Diluted EPS-0.130.070.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Suryakripa Fin #Suryakripa Finance
    first published: May 15, 2023 01:34 pm