Suryakripa Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore, up 140.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.49 crore in June 2023 up 140.96% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 23.54% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Suryakripa Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

Suryakripa Fin shares closed at 6.33 on April 27, 2023 (BSE)