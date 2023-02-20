Suryakripa Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore, down 25.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore in December 2022 down 25.96% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.59% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 95.24% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.