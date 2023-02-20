Suryakripa Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore, down 25.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore in December 2022 down 25.96% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 96.59% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 95.24% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

Suryakripa Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in December 2021.

Suryakripa Fin shares closed at 6.03 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)