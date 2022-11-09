Suryaamba Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.01 crore, up 19.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.01 crore in September 2022 up 19.23% from Rs. 51.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 14.08% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 5.91 crore in September 2021.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.56 in September 2021.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 190.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 19.50% over the last 12 months.