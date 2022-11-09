English
    Suryaamba Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.01 crore, up 19.23% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryaamba Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.01 crore in September 2022 up 19.23% from Rs. 51.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in September 2022 down 14.08% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2022 up 9.31% from Rs. 5.91 crore in September 2021.

    Suryaamba Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.56 in September 2021.

    Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 190.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 19.50% over the last 12 months.

    Suryaamba Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.0160.0851.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.0160.0851.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.4234.0525.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.682.332.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.83-1.981.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.976.505.87
    Depreciation1.561.451.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1711.7810.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.045.954.46
    Other Income0.870.430.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.906.384.75
    Interest1.401.331.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.505.063.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.505.063.67
    Tax0.841.120.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.663.933.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.663.933.10
    Equity Share Capital2.932.932.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0713.4210.56
    Diluted EPS9.0713.4210.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.0713.4210.56
    Diluted EPS9.0713.4210.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

