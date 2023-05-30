English
    Suryaamba Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.26 crore, down 3.87% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryaamba Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.26 crore in March 2023 down 3.87% from Rs. 69.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 89.25% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2023 down 56.69% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.

    Suryaamba Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.39 in March 2022.

    Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 262.80 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.59% returns over the last 6 months and 22.86% over the last 12 months.

    Suryaamba Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.2659.9969.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.2659.9969.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.2137.0735.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.291.724.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.69-0.010.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.057.156.48
    Depreciation1.631.641.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.1610.4013.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.242.027.43
    Other Income0.220.400.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.452.428.00
    Interest1.431.411.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.021.016.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.021.016.72
    Tax0.470.241.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.550.775.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.550.775.10
    Equity Share Capital2.932.932.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.872.6217.39
    Diluted EPS1.872.6217.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.872.6217.39
    Diluted EPS1.872.6217.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 02:33 pm