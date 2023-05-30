Suryaamba Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.26 crore, down 3.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.26 crore in March 2023 down 3.87% from Rs. 69.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 89.25% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2023 down 56.69% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.39 in March 2022.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 262.80 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.59% returns over the last 6 months and 22.86% over the last 12 months.