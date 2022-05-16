Suryaamba Spin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.97 crore, up 43.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.97 crore in March 2022 up 43.34% from Rs. 48.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2022 up 63.6% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022 up 67.02% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2021.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 17.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.63 in March 2021.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 193.80 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)