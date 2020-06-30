Suryaamba Spin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore, down 17.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore in March 2020 down 17.97% from Rs. 44.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2020 up 863.96% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2020 up 34.06% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2019.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 46.40 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.