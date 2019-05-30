Suryaamba Spin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.17 crore, up 12.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.17 crore in March 2019 up 12.38% from Rs. 39.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 87.41% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2019 down 38.93% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2018.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.50 in March 2018.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 63.30 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.21% returns over the last 6 months and -22.90% over the last 12 months.