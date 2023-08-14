Suryaamba Spin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore, down 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore in June 2023 down 1.72% from Rs. 60.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 down 79.46% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2023 down 47% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2022.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.42 in June 2022.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 191.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.29% returns over the last 6 months and 2.24% over the last 12 months.