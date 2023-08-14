English
    Suryaamba Spin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore, down 1.72% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryaamba Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.05 crore in June 2023 down 1.72% from Rs. 60.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 down 79.46% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2023 down 47% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2022.

    Suryaamba Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.42 in June 2022.

    Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 191.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.29% returns over the last 6 months and 2.24% over the last 12 months.

    Suryaamba Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.0567.2660.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.0567.2660.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.0436.2134.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.406.292.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.080.69-1.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.167.056.50
    Depreciation1.561.631.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5313.1611.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.422.245.95
    Other Income0.170.220.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.592.456.38
    Interest1.591.431.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.001.025.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.001.025.06
    Tax0.190.471.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.810.553.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.810.553.93
    Equity Share Capital2.932.932.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.761.8713.42
    Diluted EPS2.761.8713.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.761.8713.42
    Diluted EPS2.761.8713.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

