Suryaamba Spin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.08 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.08 crore in June 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 47.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2022 up 50.73% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2022 up 53.23% from Rs. 5.11 crore in June 2021.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.90 in June 2021.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 192.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 8.65% over the last 12 months.