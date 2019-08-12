Suryaamba Spin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore, up 16.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore in June 2019 up 16.14% from Rs. 38.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2019 up 23.04% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2019 down 3.71% from Rs. 4.31 crore in June 2018.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.42 in June 2018.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 55.25 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.02% returns over the last 6 months and -48.10% over the last 12 months.