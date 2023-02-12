Suryaamba Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.99 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.99 crore in December 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 57.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 78.95% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 46.72% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2021.