Suryaamba Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.99 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.99 crore in December 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 57.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 78.95% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 46.72% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2021.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.43 in December 2021.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 193.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.30% returns over the last 6 months and -11.70% over the last 12 months.