    Suryaamba Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.99 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryaamba Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.99 crore in December 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 57.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 78.95% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 46.72% from Rs. 7.62 crore in December 2021.

    Suryaamba Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.9961.0157.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.9961.0157.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.0736.4229.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.722.682.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-3.831.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.156.975.92
    Depreciation1.641.561.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.4013.1711.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.024.046.29
    Other Income0.400.870.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.424.906.41
    Interest1.411.401.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.013.505.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.013.505.14
    Tax0.240.841.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.772.663.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.772.663.64
    Equity Share Capital2.932.932.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.629.0712.43
    Diluted EPS2.629.0712.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.629.0712.43
    Diluted EPS2.629.0712.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited