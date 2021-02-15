Suryaamba Spin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.64 crore, down 7.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.64 crore in December 2020 down 7.91% from Rs. 43.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020 up 74.76% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in December 2020 up 6.58% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2019.

Suryaamba Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 8.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.77 in December 2019.

Suryaamba Spin shares closed at 56.00 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 5.56% over the last 12 months.