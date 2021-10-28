Surya Roshni Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,945.57 crore, up 41.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,945.57 crore in September 2021 up 41.62% from Rs. 1,373.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.33 crore in September 2021 up 7.34% from Rs. 41.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.15 crore in September 2021 up 1.76% from Rs. 100.38 crore in September 2020.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 8.31 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.63 in September 2020.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 664.40 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.18% returns over the last 6 months and 199.41% over the last 12 months.