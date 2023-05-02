Surya Roshni Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,151.19 crore, down 6.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,151.19 crore in March 2023 down 6.51% from Rs. 2,300.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.54 crore in March 2023 up 88.58% from Rs. 82.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.94 crore in March 2023 up 64.9% from Rs. 154.00 crore in March 2022.