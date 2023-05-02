Surya Roshni Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,151.19 crore, down 6.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,151.19 crore in March 2023 down 6.51% from Rs. 2,300.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.54 crore in March 2023 up 88.58% from Rs. 82.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.94 crore in March 2023 up 64.9% from Rs. 154.00 crore in March 2022.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 29.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.46 in March 2022.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 798.75 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 86.69% returns over the last 6 months and 79.45% over the last 12 months.