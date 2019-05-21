Surya Roshni Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,706.49 crore, up 19.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,706.49 crore in March 2019 up 19.68% from Rs. 1,425.85 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.11 crore in March 2019 up 19.15% from Rs. 37.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.86 crore in March 2019 up 16.08% from Rs. 103.26 crore in March 2018.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 8.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.81 in March 2018.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 238.55 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.99% over the last 12 months.