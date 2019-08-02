Surya Roshni Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,412.29 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,412.29 crore in June 2019 up 11.16% from Rs. 1,270.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.39 crore in June 2019 down 5.51% from Rs. 20.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.25 crore in June 2019 up 13% from Rs. 74.56 crore in June 2018.

Surya Roshni EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2018.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 238.55 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.55% returns over the last 6 months and -31.25% over the last 12 months.