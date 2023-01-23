 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Surya Roshni Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,021.13 crore, down 0.45% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Roshni are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,021.13 crore in December 2022 down 0.45% from Rs. 2,030.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.64 crore in December 2022 up 121.44% from Rs. 40.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.63 crore in December 2022 up 65.4% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 16.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.60 in December 2021.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 614.35 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.99% returns over the last 6 months and 18.16% over the last 12 months.

Surya Roshni
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,021.13 1,984.16 2,030.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,021.13 1,984.16 2,030.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,440.06 1,479.91 1,506.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 99.38 102.25 97.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.23 -18.71 41.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.29 92.21 86.50
Depreciation 29.84 29.01 27.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 195.41 199.35 200.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.92 100.14 69.89
Other Income 0.87 2.04 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.79 102.18 71.06
Interest 11.15 11.14 16.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.64 91.04 54.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 122.64 91.04 54.50
Tax 33.00 23.02 14.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 89.64 68.02 40.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 89.64 68.02 40.48
Equity Share Capital 53.56 53.42 53.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.76 12.75 7.60
Diluted EPS 16.48 12.50 7.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.76 12.75 7.60
Diluted EPS 16.48 12.50 7.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

