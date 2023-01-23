Surya Roshni Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,021.13 crore, down 0.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,021.13 crore in December 2022 down 0.45% from Rs. 2,030.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.64 crore in December 2022 up 121.44% from Rs. 40.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.63 crore in December 2022 up 65.4% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 16.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.60 in December 2021.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 614.35 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.99% returns over the last 6 months and 18.16% over the last 12 months.