    Surya Roshni Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,021.13 crore, down 0.45% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Roshni are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,021.13 crore in December 2022 down 0.45% from Rs. 2,030.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.64 crore in December 2022 up 121.44% from Rs. 40.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.63 crore in December 2022 up 65.4% from Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021.

    Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 16.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.60 in December 2021.

    Surya Roshni shares closed at 614.35 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.99% returns over the last 6 months and 18.16% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,021.131,984.162,030.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,021.131,984.162,030.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,440.061,479.911,506.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods99.38102.2597.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.23-18.7141.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.2992.2186.50
    Depreciation29.8429.0127.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses195.41199.35200.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.92100.1469.89
    Other Income0.872.041.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.79102.1871.06
    Interest11.1511.1416.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.6491.0454.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax122.6491.0454.50
    Tax33.0023.0214.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.6468.0240.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.6468.0240.48
    Equity Share Capital53.5653.4253.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.7612.757.60
    Diluted EPS16.4812.507.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.7612.757.60
    Diluted EPS16.4812.507.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

