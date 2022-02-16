Surya Roshni Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,030.19 crore, up 28.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,030.19 crore in December 2021 up 28.71% from Rs. 1,577.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.48 crore in December 2021 down 26.84% from Rs. 55.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2021 down 15.45% from Rs. 117.01 crore in December 2020.

Surya Roshni EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.31 in December 2020.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 443.20 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.37% returns over the last 6 months and 32.10% over the last 12 months.