Surya Roshni Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,577.32 crore, up 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,577.32 crore in December 2020 up 13.1% from Rs. 1,394.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.33 crore in December 2020 up 80.52% from Rs. 30.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.01 crore in December 2020 up 20.57% from Rs. 97.05 crore in December 2019.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 10.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.63 in December 2019.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 377.15 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 219.62% returns over the last 6 months and 99.71% over the last 12 months.