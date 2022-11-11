 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Surya Roshni Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,984.21 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surya Roshni are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,984.21 crore in September 2022 up 1.98% from Rs. 1,945.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.04 crore in September 2022 up 53.52% from Rs. 44.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.22 crore in September 2022 up 28.46% from Rs. 102.15 crore in September 2021.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 12.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.31 in September 2021.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 468.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.

Surya Roshni
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,984.21 1,839.89 1,945.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,984.21 1,839.89 1,945.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,476.78 1,394.15 1,517.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 102.25 96.22 93.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.71 -9.63 -35.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.23 85.16 91.13
Depreciation 29.01 27.73 27.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.52 204.20 177.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.13 42.06 73.41
Other Income 2.08 0.84 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.21 42.90 74.69
Interest 11.15 12.67 15.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.06 30.23 59.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.06 30.23 59.55
Tax 23.02 7.99 15.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.04 22.24 44.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.04 22.24 44.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 68.04 22.24 44.32
Equity Share Capital 53.42 53.33 53.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.75 4.17 8.31
Diluted EPS 12.50 4.09 8.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.75 4.17 8.31
Diluted EPS 12.50 4.09 8.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

