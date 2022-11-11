Surya Roshni Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,984.21 crore, up 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,984.21 crore in September 2022 up 1.98% from Rs. 1,945.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.04 crore in September 2022 up 53.52% from Rs. 44.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.22 crore in September 2022 up 28.46% from Rs. 102.15 crore in September 2021.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 12.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.31 in September 2021.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 468.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.