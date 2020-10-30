Surya Roshni Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,374.24 crore, up 3.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,374.24 crore in September 2020 up 3.91% from Rs. 1,322.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.92 crore in September 2020 up 86.48% from Rs. 22.48 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.21 crore in September 2020 up 19.24% from Rs. 84.88 crore in September 2019.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.13 in September 2019.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 227.45 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 149.40% returns over the last 6 months and 31.40% over the last 12 months.