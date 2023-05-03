Surya Roshni Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,151.33 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surya Roshni are:Net Sales at Rs 2,151.33 crore in March 2023 down 6.52% from Rs. 2,301.38 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.58 crore in March 2023 up 87.88% from Rs. 82.81 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.99 crore in March 2023 up 64.46% from Rs. 154.44 crore in March 2022.
Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 29.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.52 in March 2022.
|Surya Roshni shares closed at 809.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 89.24% returns over the last 6 months and 81.90% over the last 12 months.
|Surya Roshni
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,151.33
|2,021.28
|2,301.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,151.33
|2,021.28
|2,301.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,541.09
|1,443.21
|1,659.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|131.33
|99.38
|107.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-63.20
|29.23
|61.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|100.75
|94.33
|82.63
|Depreciation
|28.83
|29.84
|27.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|188.90
|192.36
|237.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|223.63
|132.93
|124.40
|Other Income
|1.53
|0.90
|2.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|225.16
|133.83
|126.72
|Interest
|9.87
|11.16
|15.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|215.29
|122.67
|111.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|215.29
|122.67
|111.67
|Tax
|59.71
|33.01
|28.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|155.58
|89.66
|82.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|155.58
|89.66
|82.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|155.58
|89.66
|82.81
|Equity Share Capital
|53.81
|53.56
|53.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.03
|16.77
|15.52
|Diluted EPS
|28.60
|16.48
|15.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.03
|16.77
|15.52
|Diluted EPS
|28.60
|16.48
|15.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited