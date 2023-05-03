Surya Roshni Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,151.33 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,151.33 2,021.28 2,301.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,151.33 2,021.28 2,301.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,541.09 1,443.21 1,659.60 Purchase of Traded Goods 131.33 99.38 107.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.20 29.23 61.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 100.75 94.33 82.63 Depreciation 28.83 29.84 27.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 188.90 192.36 237.85 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.63 132.93 124.40 Other Income 1.53 0.90 2.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.16 133.83 126.72 Interest 9.87 11.16 15.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 215.29 122.67 111.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 215.29 122.67 111.67 Tax 59.71 33.01 28.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 155.58 89.66 82.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 155.58 89.66 82.81 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 155.58 89.66 82.81 Equity Share Capital 53.81 53.56 53.33 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.03 16.77 15.52 Diluted EPS 28.60 16.48 15.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.03 16.77 15.52 Diluted EPS 28.60 16.48 15.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited