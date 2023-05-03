English
    Surya Roshni Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,151.33 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surya Roshni are:Net Sales at Rs 2,151.33 crore in March 2023 down 6.52% from Rs. 2,301.38 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.58 crore in March 2023 up 87.88% from Rs. 82.81 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 253.99 crore in March 2023 up 64.46% from Rs. 154.44 crore in March 2022.
    Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 29.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.52 in March 2022.Surya Roshni shares closed at 809.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 89.24% returns over the last 6 months and 81.90% over the last 12 months.
    Surya Roshni
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,151.332,021.282,301.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,151.332,021.282,301.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,541.091,443.211,659.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods131.3399.38107.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.2029.2361.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.7594.3382.63
    Depreciation28.8329.8427.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses188.90192.36237.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.63132.93124.40
    Other Income1.530.902.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax225.16133.83126.72
    Interest9.8711.1615.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax215.29122.67111.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax215.29122.67111.67
    Tax59.7133.0128.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities155.5889.6682.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period155.5889.6682.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates155.5889.6682.81
    Equity Share Capital53.8153.5653.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.0316.7715.52
    Diluted EPS28.6016.4815.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.0316.7715.52
    Diluted EPS28.6016.4815.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 10:55 am