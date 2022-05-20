 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Surya Roshni Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,301.38 crore, up 33.66% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surya Roshni are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,301.38 crore in March 2022 up 33.66% from Rs. 1,721.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.81 crore in March 2022 up 41.46% from Rs. 58.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.44 crore in March 2022 up 27.27% from Rs. 121.35 crore in March 2021.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 15.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.92 in March 2021.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 380.25 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.34% returns over the last 6 months and -16.31% over the last 12 months.

Surya Roshni
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,301.38 2,030.30 1,721.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,301.38 2,030.30 1,721.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,659.60 1,506.23 1,341.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 107.29 97.65 87.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 61.89 41.40 -76.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.63 86.53 80.09
Depreciation 27.72 27.87 28.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 237.85 200.72 169.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.40 69.90 91.85
Other Income 2.32 1.18 1.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.72 71.08 93.28
Interest 15.05 16.57 15.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.67 54.51 77.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 111.67 54.51 77.62
Tax 28.86 14.02 19.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.81 40.49 58.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.81 40.49 58.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.81 40.49 58.54
Equity Share Capital 53.33 53.32 53.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.52 7.61 10.92
Diluted EPS 15.21 7.44 10.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.52 7.61 10.92
Diluted EPS 15.21 7.44 10.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Surya Roshni
first published: May 20, 2022 11:22 am
