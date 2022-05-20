Surya Roshni Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,301.38 crore, up 33.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,301.38 crore in March 2022 up 33.66% from Rs. 1,721.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.81 crore in March 2022 up 41.46% from Rs. 58.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.44 crore in March 2022 up 27.27% from Rs. 121.35 crore in March 2021.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 15.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.92 in March 2021.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 380.25 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.34% returns over the last 6 months and -16.31% over the last 12 months.