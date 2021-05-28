Surya Roshni Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,721.88 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,721.88 crore in March 2021 up 28.63% from Rs. 1,338.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.54 crore in March 2021 up 96.44% from Rs. 29.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.35 crore in March 2021 up 33.32% from Rs. 91.02 crore in March 2020.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 10.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.48 in March 2020.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 484.50 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 85.95% returns over the last 6 months and 500.37% over the last 12 months.