Surya Roshni Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,453.48 crore, up 63.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,453.48 crore in June 2021 up 63.85% from Rs. 887.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.30 crore in June 2021 up 1572.65% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.14 crore in June 2021 up 111.54% from Rs. 44.03 crore in June 2020.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 6.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2020.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 566.40 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)