Surya Industria Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 162.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Industrial Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2019 up 162.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 367.18% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.
Surya Industria shares closed at 13.95 on August 27, 2015 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:15 pm