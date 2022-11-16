Surya India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in September 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 134.82% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 933.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Surya India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Surya India shares closed at 18.25 on September 12, 2022 (BSE)