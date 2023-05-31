Surya India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, up 24.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in March 2023 up 24.43% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 114.57% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Surya India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Surya India shares closed at 18.25 on September 12, 2022 (BSE)