Surya India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 0.79% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in March 2022 up 0.79% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 842.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Surya India shares closed at 17.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|Surya India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.79
|1.32
|0.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.79
|1.32
|0.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.51
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.73
|0.09
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.51
|-0.15
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.51
|-0.15
|Interest
|0.03
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.51
|-0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|0.51
|-0.15
|Tax
|0.01
|0.14
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|0.37
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|0.37
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|6.99
|6.99
|6.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.52
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.52
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.52
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.52
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited