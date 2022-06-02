Surya India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in March 2022 up 0.79% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 842.61% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Surya India shares closed at 17.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)