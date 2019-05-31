Surya India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, down 1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2019 down 1% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 55.28% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019 down 46.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

Surya India EPS has increased to Rs. 18.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2018.

Surya India shares closed at 12.50 on August 05, 2015 (BSE)