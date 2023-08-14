Surya India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 7.02% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 215.84% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Surya India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Surya India shares closed at 18.25 on September 12, 2022 (BSE)