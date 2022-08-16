Surya India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 46.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 46.82% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 346.06% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 55.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Surya India shares closed at 17.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)