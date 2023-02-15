Surya India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 39.02% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.