Surya India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, up 11.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 39.02% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

Surya India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.

Surya India shares closed at 18.25 on September 12, 2022 (BSE)