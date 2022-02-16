Surya India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 30.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 30.33% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 157.95% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021 up 94.59% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Surya India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2020.

Surya India shares closed at 15.85 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)