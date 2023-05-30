Surya Funcity Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 15.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Funcity are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 15.94% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 down 2228.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 down 13900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
|Surya Funcity
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|0.47
|0.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|0.47
|0.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.50
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.22
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.65
|0.64
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.20
|-0.88
|-0.26
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-0.84
|-0.25
|Interest
|0.07
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-0.85
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.82
|-0.85
|-0.28
|Tax
|0.45
|--
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.27
|-0.85
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.27
|-0.85
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|4.74
|4.74
|4.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.79
|-1.79
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-4.79
|--
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.79
|-1.79
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-4.79
|--
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited