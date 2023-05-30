English
    Surya Funcity Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 15.94% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Funcity are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 15.94% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 down 2228.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 down 13900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Surya Funcity
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.590.470.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.590.470.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.10----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.500.39
    Depreciation0.350.220.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.650.640.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.20-0.88-0.26
    Other Income0.440.040.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.75-0.84-0.25
    Interest0.070.000.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.82-0.85-0.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.82-0.85-0.28
    Tax0.45---0.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.27-0.850.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.27-0.850.11
    Equity Share Capital4.744.744.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.79-1.790.23
    Diluted EPS-4.79--0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.79-1.790.23
    Diluted EPS-4.79--0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Surya Funcity
    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am