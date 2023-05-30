Surya Funcity Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 15.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 15.94% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 down 2228.77% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 down 13900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.