Surya Funcity Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 170.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surya Funcity are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2022 up 170.35% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 141.76% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 97.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.
Surya Funcity EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.
|
|Surya Funcity
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|0.26
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|0.26
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.27
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.21
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.16
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.37
|-0.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.37
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.37
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.37
|-0.64
|Tax
|-0.39
|--
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|-0.37
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|-0.37
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|4.74
|4.74
|4.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|-0.79
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|-0.79
|-0.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|-0.79
|-0.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|-0.79
|-0.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
