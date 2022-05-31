Surya Funcity Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 170.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2022 up 170.35% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 141.76% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 97.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

Surya Funcity EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.